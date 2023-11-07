Ohio man dies in tragic accident on honeymoon, 3 days after wedding

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — An Ohio man died in a water skiing accident three days after his wedding.

Nate and Mariana (Garcia) Kuhlman, from Steubenville, Ohio, were married on October 28th and traveled to St. Lucia for their honeymoon, WFLA reported.

Nate Kuhlman apparently died in a water skiing accident there on Oct. 31.

At this time two GoFundMe pages have been set up for the family, according to WJW.

“Nate was a wonderful husband, friend, son, and brother in Christ. He was able to thoughtfully encounter every person he met and those who had the blessing of a relationship with him would be able to tell a list of stories detailing what a fun, kind, and adventurous soul he was. Nate tragically lost his life three days after his wedding. Words cannot describe the heartbreak there is for his story and for his family. We kindly ask for help to assist with funeral costs and travel of the family,” one of the GoFundMe websites said.

He was a graduate of Franciscan University in Steubenville, WFLA reported.

One of the GoFundMe pages has reached over $53,000 and another has reached over $52,000

