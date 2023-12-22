Local school celebrates life of longtime staff member ‘Mama Davis’

DAYTON — A tearful goodbye to a longtime employee at a local school.

Gathering of students and staff with heavy hearts and teary eyes at Horizon Science Academy- Dayton High School.

The school’s beloved administrative assistant Catherine Davis affectionately known as “Mama Davis” died late last week.

“She would never not let a student not have something they want even if they had an abundance of it. She could not let a student go hungry, no clothes, whatever... she provided it,” Renaldo O’Neal, principal of Horizon Science Academy said.

A celebration of life that touched so many.

“I just remember all the smiles, the good mornings. She was full of joy and there was never a time when I seen her sad. She never cried. She was just full of joy all the time and she spread it around the school,” Keighlyn Hardin-Moore, a student said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized but school officials said a repast or shared meal by friends, family, staff, and students will be held on campus Saturday.





