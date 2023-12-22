‘It really scared me;’ Friend of woman attacked during break-in speaks out

DAYTON — A woman is in the intensive care unit after she said a man broke into her apartment and attacked her.

“It scared me, it really scared me,” the woman’s best friend, who wished to stay anonymous, said.

“I’ve known her for over a year,” she said.

On Sunday Dayton police were called to the 900 block of Wilmington Ave at the Hi-Rise Apartments.

They found the woman inside the apartment building with obvious injuries to her face and head.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman suffers brain bleed, serious injuries after alleged break-in

“I was down in the lobby with her Sunday when the police came,” her best friend said.

A neighbor told News Center 7 that the situation started when the woman allegedly told Montreal Speed that he could not come back to her apartment.

“When he did come back he walked up the driveway ... and he started all kinds of ruckus in there he was asking everybody if they knew (the woman) but everybody was saying no,” the woman’s best friend said.

According to a statement of facts, the woman told police that Speed forced his way into her apartment and punched and kicked her several times.

He then allegedly pulled out a handgun and threatened to kill her.

Police said property surveillance footage confirmed Speed was inside the apartment building at the same time the incident happened.

A warrant has been issued for Speed’s arrest.

We will continue to follow this story.





©2023 Cox Media Group