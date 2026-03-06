Local river levels rise after heavy rainfall; more rain on the way

DAYTON — The Great Miami River in Dayton is experiencing significant overflow after water levels rose approximately four feet over the last four days.

Crews are monitoring the river as the high water levels have submerged public steps and altered paths near North Main Street.

The district is managing several upstream dams to control the flow and prepare for an anticipated half-inch of additional rainfall.

Local residents have had to adjust their daily routines as murky floodwaters cover paths and walkways.

Lucas Thomas, a Dayton resident who frequently walks the river path with his dog, Wiley, noted that the high water has completely submerged steps leading to the river.

Thomas said he could no longer walk under the North Main Street bridge or visit the W Gardens, where the water reached his calves on Friday morning.

Thomas frequently uses the riverfront area as a place for recreation and music.

“Typically, play the guitar down there in the awning and just kind of chill, and you can walk down there, ride your bike,” Thomas said. “And now it’s up almost to the seats where people sit down there and listen to music.”

The Miami Conservancy District is tracking the rapid change in river conditions to manage the increased volume.

Mike Ekberg, a representative for the district, confirmed that the river has risen significantly in a short period.

“We definitely seen the river here in Dayton come up about four feet from where it was four days ago,” Ekberg said.

Upstream from downtown Dayton and RiverScape, water is flowing through the Huffman Dam and adding to the river levels downstream.

The Miami Conservancy District is currently not using the Huffman Dam to store water, but the Englewood and Germantown dams are being utilized for storage.

In addition to monitoring water storage, district personnel are conducting physical inspections of the levee system.

Ekberg said the focus is on maintaining the integrity of the channels during the high-water event.

“Our staff will be out today, looking at the levees and the channels, making sure there’s not excessive erosion anywhere,” Ekberg said.

