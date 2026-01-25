Local restaurant remains open, offering discounts for first responders amid winter weather

TROY — A local restaraunt is staying open to feed first responders who are out during the cold weather.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Viva La Fiesta Mexican Restaraunt in Troy shared on social media that they are open today despite the heavy snowfall and cold temperatures.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Snow emergencies issued for local counties; What does it mean?
- STAY INFORMED: Over 300 churches, businesses closed as winter storm moves though Miami Valley
- Potential record snowfall to impact the Miami Valley
“While the weather’s doing the most, we’re staying open for those who can’t stay home,” the post read. “Hot food, warm space, and gratitude always.”
The restaraunt is offering a 20% discount for first responders today only.
“Thank you for taking care of our community so we can take care of you,’ the post read.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group