Local restaurant remains open, offering discounts for first responders amid winter weather

TROY — A local restaraunt is staying open to feed first responders who are out during the cold weather.

Viva La Fiesta Mexican Restaraunt in Troy shared on social media that they are open today despite the heavy snowfall and cold temperatures.

“While the weather’s doing the most, we’re staying open for those who can’t stay home,” the post read. “Hot food, warm space, and gratitude always.”

The restaraunt is offering a 20% discount for first responders today only.

“Thank you for taking care of our community so we can take care of you,’ the post read.

