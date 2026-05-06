Local restaurant holds fundraiser to support family impacted by deadly house fire

BELLBROOK — A local restaurant is holding a fundraiser to help support a family that was impacted by a deadly house fire in Bellbrook over the weekend.

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Around 4:14 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, crews were dispatched to the 80 block of Brookwood Drive in Bellbrook on reports of a house fire, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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A woman, identified as 62-year-old Leslie Wheeler, died in the fire, and a man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

The couple’s adult daughter was also hurt in the fire; she was treated and released from the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

On Tuesday, the Blue Berry Cafe shared a post on social media to raise awareness for Joe and Leslie Wheeler, the aunt and uncle of their Bellbrook Dining Room Supervisor, who were impacted by the fire.

“On Sunday, May 3rd, while at work, Sandra received heartbreaking news that her aunt, uncle, and cousin were involved in a devastating house fire,” the post read. “Tragically, her aunt did not survive, and her uncle is currently fighting for his life at Miami Valley Hospital.”

The post continued, saying that the family is “deeply rooted in the Bellbrook community” and that, as her work family, the cafe staff want to come together and support Sandra and her loved ones.

The Cafe is accepting cash donations to be used at the family’s discretion, as well as gift cards for meals and restaurants around Miami Valley Hospital.

100% of the money collected will go directly to the family.

Check, cash, and gift cards can be dropped off at either of the Kettering or Bellbrook locations, and money can also be sent via the Cafe’s Venmo: @BlueBerryCafeDayton.

“Thank you for showing kindness and support when it matters most,” the post read.

We will continue following this story.

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