Local professor speaks on possible impacts of U.S., Israel attack on Iran

CEDARVILLE/IRAN — Three U.S. service members have died, and several others were injured during the United States and Israel’s operation against Iran this weekend.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, a local university professor said that things can go in a multitude of ways in the Middle East.

The U.S. and Israel hit Iran with multiple airstrikes early Saturday.

It was not announced late Saturday afternoon that Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had died.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the U.S. confirmed on Sunday that three service members died, and several others were injured.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with Dr. Glen Duerr, professor of international studies at Cedarville University, on Sunday.

He spoke about the latest attack that occurred on Sunday.

“Very unfortunate in that regard, in my view, a ground war is unlikely. Given the size of Iran, its very mountainous terrain, and huge population,” said Dr. Duerr.

He also spoke about the impact on the area’s local economy.

“I imagine the major indices, the Dow, the NASDAQ, the S&P 500, will probably take a significant hit Monday and Tuesday,” said Dr. Duerr.

He thinks we should be fine when it comes to oil and gas prices.

“It’s unlikely that it’s going to have a big impact on us,” Duerr told Patterson. “But anytime you’re talking about the Strait of Hormuz, which has been shut down in this conflict, 20 percent of the world’s oil passes through that strait.”

Our news crew also spoke with a man who has been watching what’s been going on. Robert Jones understands why America stepped in.

“It might be a necessary thing. Apparently, the former Ayatollah, the late Ayatollah, has been ruling with an iron hand for a long time,” said Robert Jones.

He wishes it were done differently.

Jones feels and prays for the families of the soldiers who were killed and injured.

“So, I think it’s important that the executive branch just doesn’t take it upon itself to commit us to a war,” he said.

Dr. Duerr told Patterson that this gives some Iranians an opportunity to see a change in power.

“I think it would be a positive for the vast majority of people in the world. The question is, what replaces it, and that, that’s an unknown, that’s a difficult question,” he said.

Duerr also said that it is important to send love to any loved ones in the military right now.

He believes most of the fighting will be done by aerial attacks.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

