Local Police, Sheriff’s departments accept old, expired prescriptions on National Drug Take Back Day

MIAMI VALLEY — Saturday, Oct. 28 is National Drug Take Back Day and several Miami Valley law enforcement offices are taking part in the nationwide effort.

In an attempt to avoid safety and health hazards related to flushing drugs down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, National Drug Take Back Day provides an opportunity to safely dispose of unused, unwanted, and expired prescription drugs.

Most locations offer a drive-thru style drop-off, where residents do not have to get out of their cars.

A general list of items that will be accepted includes needles, liquids, non-narcotics, narcotics, over-the-counter medication, herbals, veterinary medications, tablets, capsules, and patches.

Biohazard materials and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Some of the offices participating in Drug Take Back Day are:

Clark County Sheriff’s Office

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



3130 East Main Street (Spring View Front Parking Lot) and 10000 West National Rd ( Tecumseh High School Parking Lot)

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Harrison Township Substation: 5945 North Dixie Drive

Richmond Police Department

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Richmond Police Department: 50 North 5th Street, Richmond, In47374

Miami Twp Police Department

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Miami Twp Police Department: 2660 Lyons Rd Miami Twp, Ohio, 45342

Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office (Transfer Station): 2200 North County Rd Troy, Ohio.

Kettering Police Department

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Kettering Police Department: 3600 Shroyer Rd

Be sure to look up your local law enforcement office to see when and where they are having their Drug Take Back Day!

