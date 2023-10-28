1 hospitalized after crashing into tree, being trapped in car

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton Friday night.

Around 10:40 p.m. Dayton medics and officers were called to the intersection of South Smithville Road and Burkhardt Avenue to reports of a crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

When officers arrived on scene they found a single car into a tree, dispatch notes indicate.

One person had to be freed from the car by firefighters and was taken to an area hospital.

Information about their condition was not available.

We are working to learn if anyone else was hurt and what led up to the crash.

We will update this story as new details become available.





