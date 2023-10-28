Local Police Department shares tips to keep trick or treaters safe this Halloween

KETTERING — Halloween is just around the corner and the Kettering Police Department is sharing ways to keep Trick or Treaters and everyone else safe for the next few days.

KPD recommends that costumes are visible - particularly with bright or reflective elements to stay visible in the dark.

Stick to well-lit areas and bring a flashlight with you. Be sure to travel in groups or with adult supervision.

Be cautious when crossing streets and cross as crosswalks when possible. Stick to the sidewalks as much as possible.

Come up with an emergency plan for meeting up if anyone gets separated. Temporarily sharing your location with someone else could help.

Parents, inspect your children’s candy for any signs of tampering.

Kettering Police Officers who are working Halloween will have candy with them, according to a KPD Facebook post, so stop by and say hello!

