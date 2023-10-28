Humane Society of Greater Dayton offers community cat houses for winter

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is making an effort to help keep community cats safe and warm as winter approaches.

Greater Dayton’s Humane Society has a limited supply of community cat houses available for people to use in their neighborhoods.

By giving a donation of $5 to $10, residents can pick up the houses to help support stray cats in their neighborhoods.

While supplies last, houses can be picked up at the main shelter, 1661 Nicholas Road in Dayton.





