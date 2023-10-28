Roadwork to close section of Wayne Ave in Dayton

DAYTON — A section of Wayne Ave will be closed for pavement repairs on Saturday, Oct. 28.

City of Dayton street maintenance crews will be doing pavement repairs on Wayne Ave from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southbound (outbound) Wayne Ave will be closed between Wyoming Street and Waldo Street. Northbound (toward downtown) will remain open to traffic.

Detours will direct drivers to use Wyoming, Brown, and Stewart Streets.

