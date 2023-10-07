Local police department issues statewide missing adult alert

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Police Department has issued a statewide missing adult alert for a local man who has been missing since Sept. 27, according to the alert.

Barry Smith, 66, has been missing ever since he left his Centerville apartment over a week ago.

Smith is a Black male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds.

He was driving a 2008 blue H2 Hummer, with an Ohio license plate. The plate number is ERS9799.

The alert said Smith left his apartment to get cleaning supplies for a house he and his wife owned, but never returned.

Smith sends out daily scripture messages to his friends and family but has not since Sept. 27.

His phone rang at the beginning of his disappearance, but now it goes straight to voicemail, the alert said.

If you see him or the vehicle he was seen driving, contact 911 or the Centerville Police Department.

