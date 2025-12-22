Local police chief retires after nearly 30 years

CLAYTON — A local police department celebrated the retirement of its police chief last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, Dec. 19, Clayton Chief of Police Matt Hamlin celebrated his retirement after nearly 30 years with the department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Chief Hamlin began his career with the Clayton Police Department in 1997, according to a social media post from the department.

In 2001, he was promoted to patrol sergeant, then a lieutenant in 2008, and ultimately Chief of Police in 2014.

During his time with the department, Chief Hamlin spent time as a member of the Clayton Special Response team, an evidence technician, an armorer, the field training officer program, and bike patrol.

As a field training officer, he helped mentor many of the Clayton police officers working today, according to the post.

Hamlin also served as an instructor in many subjects, including impact weapons, firearms, chemical munitions, and TASER.

Over the course of his 28-year-long career, Chief Hamlin worked alongside his brothers, retired Sgt. Dan Hamlin and School Resource Officer Tom Hamlin.

Chief Hamlin plans to spend his retirement with his wife Julie, who he credits with getting him through his career.

“Chief, thank you for your 28 years of dedicated service to the City of Clayton. You will be greatly missed by all. We wish you the best in your retirement. Congratulations on a great career!” the department’s post read.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group