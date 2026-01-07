Local pharmacy closes, leaving customers without medicine

YELLOW SPRINGS — A pharmacy suddenly closed today, leaving some people without the medicine they need.

A note on Yellow Spring Pharmacy’s door blames staffing for its closure.

Instead of fulfilled prescriptions, people were greeted by a locked door.

“I’m in a dilemma right now because I really ned this medication and I’ve been waiting three days for it,” Tim Whestel said.

This story will be updated.

