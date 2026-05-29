Local organizations among those receiving nearly $27M in grants for housing growth

MIAMI VALLEY — The state is awarding nearly $27 million in grants to organizations to expand access to safe and affordable housing.

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The funding comes from the Welcome Home Ohio Program, Governor Mike DeWine’s office announced on Friday.

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“The projects we support through Welcome Home Ohio create safe and affordable housing options for families today, while building momentum for future generations to live their very best lives,” DeWine said in a statement.

The program provides grants for both the purchase of qualifying residential properties at foreclosure sales and for the rehabilitation or construction of homes, according to the state.

Four area organizations were among the recipients of the $26.9 million.

In Butler County, Neighborhood Housing Services of Hamilton, Inc. will receive a $700,000 grant for the rehabilitation or construction of seven homes.

Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield, Inc. will receive a $400,000 grant for the rehabilitation or construction of four homes.

The Montgomery County Land Bank is getting a $302,000 for the purchase, and $1.2 million for the rehabilitation or construction of 12 homes.

The Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney, Ohio, will receive a $177,000 grant for the rehabilitation or construction of two homes.

To date, Welcome Home Ohio has awarded nearly $86 million to support the creation of 727 homes across the state.

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