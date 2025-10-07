Local organization hosts candlelight vigil for domestic violence awareness month

GREENE COUNTY — A local community gathered for a candlelight vigil to spread awareness of the dangers of domestic violence on Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson attended the vigil and will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Violence Free Futures hosted the vigil at the Greene Town Square at 6 p.m.

The domestic violence hotline said on average, 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States.

Celeste Hurley, executive director of the organization, said she wants everyone to know they have support this domestic violence awareness month.

“Survivors are not alone, and that’s what the candles are really representing. That we’re all trying to light a way for people that maybe don’t feel like they can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Hurley said.

Violence Free Futures has a 24/7 help hotline that is also available through text at (937) 426-2334.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group