Local museum welcomes sand cat ‘Kevin’

DAYTON — Kevin, a 6-year-old sand cat, will soon be on view at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery.

Kevin arrived from The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens in Palm Desert, California, where he was part of the Desert Carnivore Conservation Center.

Boonshoft said Kevin is known for his playful nature, often seen tossing his rat toy in the air and pouncing on it.

Despite his love for cozy cat beds, he retains the instincts of a desert predator, the museum said.

As a food-motivated animal, Kevin is eager to train and has already demonstrated the unique qualities of sand cats to his caretakers.

He serves as an ambassador for his species, providing educational opportunities for zoo visitors.

Visitors can see Kevin starting on Aug. 2.

