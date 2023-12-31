Local museum opens new exhibit to honor enlisted Air Force personnel

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has completed the installation of a new exhibit that will highlight the U.S. Department of the Air Force enlisted personnel, according to a spokesperson from the museum.

The Enlisted Force Exhibit will be a permanent addition to the museum.

It aims to honor highly skilled, trained, and talented enlisted forces throughout the 76-year history of the Air Force, the spokesperson said.

“The men and women of our enlisted corps are not merely participants in the chronicles of our nation’s defense, but they are architects of history. Our heritage is rooted in the ideals of integrity, service, and excellence. A tapestry woven with the threads of sacrifice and valor,” Air Force Chief Master Sgt. JoAnne S. Bass said at the exhibit’s opening ceremony.

The exhibit took more than three years to develop and contains more than 40 elements that are placed throughout the museum.

The exhibit features elements like:

A display in the WWII Gallery featuring the story of Staff Sgt. James Meredith, who was one of the first Black airmen to serve in an all-White squadron.

An introduction explaining who Enlisted Maintainers are and what they do.

A music-filled insight explaining who Musical Ambassadors are and what they do.

The uniform worn by Sgt. Benjamin Fillinger, who was one of 15 airmen from WPAFB who transferred into the U.S. Space Force in 2020.

Enlisted Maintainers exhibit Enlisted exhibit captions Enlisted Maintainers exhibit in the Korean War Gallery of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. With the arrival of the jet age after World War II, the Air Force began purchasing equipment and using technical data for troubleshooting. However, when the Korean War began, the newly independent Air Force struggled to provide enough trained personnel. Maintainers served twelve-month tours in Korea. When they gained proficiency with their aircraft, they returned to the United States and an inexperienced maintainer took over. Inadequate maintenance, combined with challenges such as rough runways, cold weather, and supply shortages, caused aircraft to deteriorate faster than expected. In response, the USAF used better-equipped facilities in nearby Japan for Rear Echelon Combined Maintenance Operation (RECMO), which proved successful. (Ty Greenlees/U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)

“Today’s Space Force is small. It’s just like the museum when it started as an engineering study collection – very small. But Guardians are creating our Space Force history each and every day. And 100 years from now, the Enlisted Exhibit in the National Museum of the U.S. Air and Space Force, will be overflowing with that history that we’re making today.” Space Force Chief Master Sgt. John F. Bentivegna said at the exhibit’s opening ceremony.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is located in Dayton at 1100 Spaatz St.

The public can visit this new exhibit, along with the rest of the museum, daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

