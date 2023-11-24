Local MetroParks prepare for annual holiday light recycling program

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Five Rivers MetroParks is preparing for its fifth annual holiday light recycling program.

Montgomery County residents can drop off any unwanted holiday light strands to be recycled from Dec. 1 to Feb.1.

The lights can be dropped off at six different MetroPark locations and a local marketplace, a spokesperson from Five Rivers MetroParks wrote.

Light strands should be loose and not in boxes or bags. Cohen Recycling will collect the lights in February.

The following locations will have a bin for light drop-off during park hours, daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Carriage Hill MetroPark on 7800 E. Shull Rd, Dayton. Bin is located outside the visitor center entrance.

Sugarcreek MetroPark on 4178 Conference Rd., Bellbrook. Bin is located at the main parking lot entrance under the kiosk.

Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark on 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. Bin is located at the front of the main building.

Possum Creek MetroPark on 4790 Frytown Rd., Dayton. Bin is located outside the education building at the Possum Creek Farm.

Cox Arboretum MetroPark on 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton. Bin is located outside the visitor center entrance.

2nd Street Market will also collect donations at 600 E. Second Street, Dayton. This bin will be accessible at any time and will be placed at the northwest entrance.

Cohen Recycling will make a donation to the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation based on how many lights are recycled, the spokesperson wrote.

According to the Use Less Stuff Report and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, extra waste generated during the holidays amounts to 25 million tons of garbage.

This is the fifth year Five Rivers MetroParks have offered this recycling program.

Over the past three years, Cohen has donated close to $7,000 to the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation to support the park’s mission to protect the Dayton region’s natural heritage, the spokesperson wrote.

