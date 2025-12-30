Local manufacturing company to host mass hiring event

BUTLER COUNTY — A manufacturing company is looking to hire at least 100 local workers during an upcoming event.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deceuninck North America will host a hiring event on Jan. 7 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at its headquarters on 351 North Garver Road in Monroe.

A spokesperson with the company said they are looking to fill 100 production positions during this event.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the event, job seekers will have the opportunity to tour the facility, observe modern manufacturing processes, meet current employees, and participate in on-the-spot interviews.

“At Deceuninck North America, we’re always looking for talented, dedicated individuals to join our team,” Deceuninck North America President Terrence Ceulemans said. “We are building the factory of the future at our Monroe facility, and this hiring event is the perfect chance for Dayton-area residents to become part of a forward-thinking, collaborative, and innovative workplace.”

The company is looking to hire extrusion operators, compound operatiors and material handlers.

Pay for these positions starts at $19 per hour, with the potential to earn up to $23 per hour within six months of employment, the spokesperson said.

Deceuninck North America is known for creating more than 7 million windows and doors every year.

Those interested in learning more about the open positions or applying can click here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group