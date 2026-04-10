Local man learns punishment for mailing meth, cocaine to nephew

DAYTON — A man has learned his punishment for sending drugs through the mail to his nephew.

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Kuron Evans was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

In January 2024, Evans, 47, of Dayton, sent a package from a post office in Las Vegas to his nephew in Trotwood.

Evans used fake names for the sender and recipient.

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Law enforcement officials intercepted the package and discovered approximately one kilogram each of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Both Evans and his nephew, Dorian Evans, also age 47, were arrested in Trotwood in February 2024.

Dorian was sentenced in March to 60 months in prison.

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