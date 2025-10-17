Local man killed in crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A local man was killed in a crash in Warren County early Friday morning.
Around 12:53 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers with the Lebanon post were dispatched to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Warren County.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Jeep Rubicon, operated by 37-year-old David Hicks of Moraine, was traveling southbound on I-75 when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Hicks was the only occupant and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the OSHP.
He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased by hospital staff.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
