Local man identified as skier killed in Utah avalanche

SANDY, Utah — A Centerville native has been identified as one of the two people killed in an avalanche.

Andrew Cameron was living in Cottonwood Heights, Utah but graduated from Centerville High School in 2020.

>> RELATED: 2 skiers killed after being caught in Utah avalanche following late spring snowstorms, sheriff says

Cameron was an Eagle Scout and loved everything in the outdoors from backpacking to skiing, according to his obituary.

He died as a result of an avalanche at Lone Peak in the Wasatch Range on May 9.

He was 22 years old.

In memory of Cameron, the family is asking contributions be made here.

















