Local man accused of having sexual relationship with 14-year-old formally charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 37-year-old man is facing charges for sex crimes involving a minor.

Matthew Morrissey, 37, of Union, was indicted on 10 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Morrissey is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Union police responded to reports of a sexual assault on Aug. 19, 2025, the spokesperson said.

Upon arrival, the victim’s father told officers that his daughter had an ongoing sexual relationship with Morrissey.

Investigators conducted interviews and forensic examinations of both the victim and Morrissey’s cellphones.

The prosecutor’s office said the alleged relationship occurred in June and July 2025.

A warrant has been issued for Morrissey’s arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 19 at 8:30 a.m.

