Local K9 ‘Pako’ gets protective vest

PIQUA — Piqua Police Department’s K9 Pako will soon be patrolling the streets in his new protective vest.

The bullet and stab protective vest was donated to Pako from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

It will be embroidered with “Born to Love- Trained to Serve- Loyal Always.”

“K-9 Pako plays a critical role in supporting our officers and strengthening the services we provide to the community,” Police Chief Rick Byron said. “This donation helps ensure Pako has the protection he deserves while he serves the residents of Piqua, and we are grateful for the generosity of Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

The vest is expected to arrive within 10 weeks.

