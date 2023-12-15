Local K-9 receives bulletproof, stab proof vest

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Sheriff’s Beavercreek Township Substation K-9 Maverick received a bullet and stab-proof vest last week.

The protective vest was thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was sponsored by a fundraiser by the Miami Valley Pit Crew Rescue.

>> Fiery bus crash that killed 6 on I-70 result of semitrailer failing to slow down, report says

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

>> Police cruiser involved in crash in Trotwood; 1 taken to hospital

The Miami Valley Pit crew have helped provide two protective vests for a local K9 to date.

“We are so incredibly proud to support our local law enforcement and the dogs whom they depend on to keep them, and the community, safe. As a rescue who strives to give back to the community, we are extremely proud of the 2 vests we have provided to date and look forward to providing more to come,” Miami Valley Pit Crew said in a Facebook post.





©2023 Cox Media Group