Local ice rink to remain open through end of February

DAYTON — Although the holiday season is over, the ice rink at RiverScape MetroPark is open to skaters through the end of February
Admission to the ice rink is $7 daily, with skate rentals available for $3.
Children aged 3 and younger can skate for free when accompanied by a paying adult.
The MetroParks Ice Rink is open daily, with hours varying throughout the week.
Themed skates occur every Friday from 6 to 10 p.m., featuring a mix of curated music and games in the comfort tent.
Upcoming themes include Rock the Rink on Jan. 16 and the 80s + 90s Party Skate on Feb. 27.
Family Skate Days on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. are designed for children and families, offering community-driven activities such as games, coloring pages and a chance to win prizes through themed crafts each week.
Skating lessons are available for all ages.
More information can be found here.
