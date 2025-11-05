Local ice cream shop to host grand opening at 2nd location

KETTERING — A local ice cream shop will officially open its newest location.

The Dixie Dairy Dreem wrote in a social media post that it will hold the grand opening of its second location today.

It is at Kettering Towne Center at the 2000 block of East Dorothy Lane.

Dixie Dairy Dreem’s first location is at the 4500 block of S. Dixie Drive in Moraine.

“Dixie Dairy Dreem has been a locally owned staple in Moraine, OH, for the last 40 years,” it said on its website.

It offers ice cream, milkshakes, hot dogs, homemade chocolate, and more.

