Local humane society seeks forever home for long-term shelter dog

PREBLE COUNTY — A local humane society is hoping to find one of its longest residents her forever home.

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There are over 50 dogs up for adoption at the Preble County Humane Society, but Basia has spent over nine years at the shelter.

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“The fact that she has been here and not been able to experience the time with a family, sleeping on the couch, playing in the yard, (or) having her family to be with her,” Leslie Renner, Preble County Humane Society’s manager, said.

She told News Center 7’s Taylor Robinson that Basia, who isn’t a huge fan of other dogs, has been adopted twice previously, but her adopters didn’t keep her more than a week and brought her back to the humane society.

Basia has social anxiety, and it’s a huge transition for her to go from shelter living to home living, according to Renner.

“For the last few years, I think her needs have changed. I think she now needs a quiet, sedate family that walks around the block,” Renner said, adding that she needs someone to spend time with her.

Renner said while it’s not uncommon for people to adopt a dog and then realize they can’t take care of it, some shelters will not allow new owners to surrender the dog back to them. She thinks that contributes to shelters being overcrowded.

The next time Basia gets adopted, the humane society hopes it’s her forever home. If not, they’ll always welcome her back.

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