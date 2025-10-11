Local hospital recognized as best children’s hospital in 3 specialties

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital was recognized as a 2025-2026 Best Children’s Hospital in three specialties.

The U.S. News & World Report named Dayton Children’s Hospital the best children’s hospital in Neonatology (NICU), Orthopedics, and Pediatric Mental Health Services.

Dayton Children’s’ Neonatology (NICU) unit earned a national ranking for the first time, while orthopedics ranked for the sixth consecutive year.

“From broken bones to fragile newborns to supporting mental health, families can be confident they are receiving expert care right here in their backyard,” Deborah Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital, said. “We are honored to be this community’s children’s hospital, and we will never stop going above and beyond for our kids.”

The rankings, done by U.S. News and North Carolina-based research firm RTI International, were based on data collected and analyzed from 118 children’s hospitals, along with surveys of thousands of pediatric specialists.

The “Best” designation was awarded to Children’s hospitals that excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, compliance with established best practices, and level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care.

“Being a top-ranked pediatric hospital means more than just excelling in a single specialty — it means being a pillar of outstanding care for your entire region,” Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News, said. “Our rankings acknowledge these hospitals for their comprehensive excellence, helping families find the very best care conveniently located within their state and community.”

Feldman emphasized that while national rankings are one way to measure excellence, the most important measure is the care families experience every day.

“These rankings affirm what our families already know: that Dayton Children’s is a place where expertise and compassion come together,” Feldman said.

To see the full rankings for the 2025-2026 Best Children’s Hospitals national, regional/state, and specialty rankings, visit this website.

