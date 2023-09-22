Local high school will stagger suspensions given for in-game fight, superintendent says

TROTWOOD — Trotwood High School will be allowed to stagger suspensions given to several football players after a fight with players from Cincinnati Withrow a week ago that forced an early end to the game, Superintendent Reva Cosby, Trotwood-Madison City School District, said Thursday night.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association agreed to stagger the suspensions over the next five weeks so the Rams would not have to forfeit games for lack of players, Cosby told News Center 7′s James Brown.

Cosby said there was a lot of pushing and shoving, which began after the Rams intercepted a pass in the third quarter. The game was played in Cincinnati on Sept. 15. Withrow was leading, 21-7, when the game was halted.

Both teams are among the top 10 teams in their regions and statewide, according to this week’s OHSAA computer rankings and the Associated Press High School Football Poll.

When players went onto the field, that violated OHSAA rules and merited an automatic suspension, according to OHSAA rules.

“We are a well-disciplined team,” Cosby said when asked about the perception people might have of Trotwood football because of the fight.

“I was surprised this happened. The coaches and players will use this as a teachable moment,” she said.

The district did not suspend any student athletes, Cosby said, but noted that because of personnel matters she could not say whether district punished or suspended any coaches.

Trotwood hosts Belmont on Friday night at 7.





