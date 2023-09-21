Several local high school football players suspended after fight during game

COLUMBUS — Several high school football players have been suspended following a fight in a game last Friday.

>>1 dead after motorcycle crash in Butler Township

Players from both Trotwood Madison and Withrow High Schools left the bench during a fight on the field during last Friday’s game in Cincinnati, an Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) spokesperson told News Center 7.

“The suspensions will be staggered so that both teams have enough players to play their upcoming games,” said Tim Stried. “The OHSAA identified three players who were fighting, and those players are suspended for two games. The OHSAA would like to thank both schools for their cooperation in this matter.”

The Trotwood Madison-Withrow game was called with nine minutes left in the third quarter last Friday with Withrow leading, 21-7.

Following the fight, Saturday’s junior varsity football game between the two schools was also canceled, Trotwood Madison announced on social media.

The Rams’ next high school football game will be Friday night when they host Belmont High School.

Trotwood Madison is 3-2 this season and ranked no. 3 in the latest Division III, Region 12 rankings that were released by OHSAA on Tuesday.

©2023 Cox Media Group