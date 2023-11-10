Local high school students line schoolyard with 1,000 flags to honor veterans

JAMESTOWN — It took Greeneview High School students three hours to perfectly line 1,000 American flags in the front yard of their school to honor veterans not only on Veterans Day but throughout the entire month of November.

“It sort of a way for me to honor my grandfather who was in the Marines back in the late 1960s,” Sophomore Isaac Liteke said.

Liteke told News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson Friday that their principal, Neal Kasner, put out a call for help last spring, asking if anyone would want to set up a way to honor veterans. He went to Senior Isaiah Christopherson, who jumped into action.

“We thought about a field of flags in the front yard,” Christopherson said.

They aligned the flags before they hosted their Veterans Day breakfast in the cafeteria.

“We thought it would be sweet if they drove by and it’s all the recognition for them in the field of flags,” Christopherson said.

That’s exactly what Senior Eva Moore’s grandmother thought on her way to the breakfast.

“I have a lot of family members, uncles, grandfathers, grandmas that have been in the Army and military, and other branches,” Moore said. “So this is just another level of me saying thank you to them.”

The same went for Senior Taylor Warner, who said she was happy to be part of the project.

“I just want to say thanks to the military people that support us and save us,” Warner said.

Theresa Hoyle has been a science teacher in the district for over 20 years. She helped the students get the project off the ground.

“They collected money in our last football game and the community stepped up for that. Our student council kicked in some money because those were so excited about it,” Hoyle said.

Hoyle also told Robertson that they want to keep doing this, but for next year they want to increase the number of flags to a number that’s more symbolic to Veterans Day.

