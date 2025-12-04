Local gym open as warming center as temperatures plummet

DAYTON — The cold weather is making local gyms open up as warming shelters.

Warming centers like the Greater Dayton Recreation Center give people the opportunity to warm up and move their bodies.

Bryce Talbert, the supervisor of the Greater Dayton Recreation Center, said the center is open to everyone.

“We also have a lobby as an option people to sit down and warm down. We have our facility room where you can work out, we also have basketball too,” said Talbert.

Derek Wilson is the owner of Fire Flame Fitness and the Trailblazers Hiking Club said the building will be open for people who need it.

“No matter what the weather is, the building will be open to the people who just like, got to get that quick break,” said Wilson.

Wilson has trained countless people around the Miami Valley in the past 10 years.

“When you don’t move much, it’s easy to say oh, I’m cold or something like that,” said Wilson.

He said one way to beat seasonal depression is to stay active, despite the weather outside.

“Seasonal depression typically comes from the hibernation season that our body naturally starts going into, and we still got day-to-day things to do,” said Wilson.

Talbert said that whoever needed them, the center would always be open for them.

The recreation center is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

