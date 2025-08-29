Local firefighter retires after 25 years

SPRINGFIELD — A local firefighter has retired after 25 years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This week, the Springfield Fire Rescue Division celebrated the retirement of Firefighter Sean Beedy, according to a social media post from the department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Beedy worked as a firefighter and paramedic for 25 years.

His last shift at Station 8 was on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

“Congratulations and enjoy your retirement,” the post read.

On Aug. 27, Firefighter/Paramedic Sean Beedy worked his last shift at Station 8 after 25 years of service to the City. A... Posted by Springfield Fire Rescue Division on Thursday, August 28, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group