Local fire department named Ohio Fire Department of the Year

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Fire Rescue Division has been named the 2026 Ohio Fire Department of the Year.

The selection follows a year of high demand for the department.

In 2024, the division said it responded to more than 19,000 calls for service across six stations.

The department currently operates with approximately 130 personnel and has focused on expanding emergency medical services and community outreach programs.

During the nomination period, the division focused on strengthening its training culture, emphasizing consistency and competency.

Firefighters and paramedics expanded programs to ensure they can perform complex tasks safely under real-world conditions.

Community risk reduction efforts were a significant factor in the selection for the statewide award.

The division conducted approximately 50 community engagement initiatives. These programs reached more than 3,500 children through fire prevention education and an additional 6,100 parents and family members with safety information designed to reduce risks at home.

The city recently opened the new Fire Station 6, which was designed with direct input from firefighters.

Fire Chief Jacob King attributed the achievement to the collective effort of the department’s staff.

“This recognition is a testament to the professionalism, teamwork, and exceptional commitment of every member of our Fire Rescue Division,” King said. He noted that the honor reflects the dedication of personnel who serve the Springfield community.

A formal award ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. The event will be held at COSI in Columbus.

