Local elementary students bake over 150 cookies for police department

KETTERING — Santa isn’t the only one getting dozens of cookies this holiday.

A local elementary school showed its appreciation for its police department by baking hundreds of cookies.

Students at Beavertown Elementary School baked and decorated 160 cookies to give to the Kettering Police Department for the holiday, according to KPD’s social media.

“Thank you for keeping us safe! Here is a sweet treat from us to you! We hope you have a Happy Holiday!” a note from the children reads.





