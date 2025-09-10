Local dam in the midst of $1.5M repair project to protect homes

GERMANTOWN — Repairs that are being done to a dam that is more than 100 years old could make home insurance cheaper.

Crews are expected to finish repairs to the Germantown Dam in October.

Construction crews have been working in the tunnels under the dam, and after a decade of erosion, it’s time for repairs.

Don O’Connor, Chief Engineer with the Miami Conservatory District, said, “Those two concrete tunnels allow Twin Creek to flow through the dam. So, one of these two concrete tunnels has a portion of it that is severely deteriorated.”

The dam is one of five dry dams protecting cities in the Miami Valley from Hamilton to Piqua. It was built in 1922 after the Great Flood of 1913, and it’s still useful today. Recently, it prevented flood waters.

“Back in April 2025, was one of the top 12 largest events that we’ve seen here. So, when we get big rain events, the dam here stores water upstream,” O’Connor said.

Homeowners’ flood insurance rates could decrease.

“As far as property values, there’s savings to insurance costs, flood insurance costs for properties down by the river,” O’Connor said.

He said local property taxes funded this $1.5 million project. News Center 7 learned that there are more repairs on the horizon, but the Miami Conservatory District was denied state funding in July.

