Local court issues phone scam warning

DAYTON — A local court is warning people about a phone scam circulating across the region.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Montgomery County Common Pleas Court said that residents are receiving calls that appear to be from the court’s general phone number of (937) 225-6000, according to a court spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Scammers claim to represent the court and could request personal information or financial information. Callers have even threatened legal consequences if the individual refuses to comply.

The spokesperson stated that the court will not make phone calls from its general phone number.

“This phone number is a general information phone line that only receives calls from the public,” the spokesperson said. “Court staff will never demand financial information over the phone under threat of arrest or other legal action.”

Visit this website if you have any questions about the authenticity of a court’s communication.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]