Local corrections officer completes Boston Marathon

DARKE COUNTY — A local corrections officer completed the 2026 Boston Marathon in April.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office congratulated Corrections Officer Bryce Shilt on completing the race in a social media post.

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The Boston Marathon was Shilt’s second career marathon and his first Boston race.

Shilt set a new personal best time by 57 seconds of 2:44:33.

He finished the marathon in 48th place out of Ohio runners and 1,878th place among 29,344 participants.

Shilt’s next big career race will take place in 2027 in New York.

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