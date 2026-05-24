Local corrections officer completes Boston Marathon

DARKE COUNTY — A local corrections officer completed the 2026 Boston Marathon in April.
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office congratulated Corrections Officer Bryce Shilt on completing the race in a social media post.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman says she can’t leave house, neighborhood looks ‘like a levee had broken’
- Suspect dead after opening fire near White House security checkpoint, Secret Service says
- Flooding, high water surrounding homes, across region
The Boston Marathon was Shilt’s second career marathon and his first Boston race.
Shilt set a new personal best time by 57 seconds of 2:44:33.
He finished the marathon in 48th place out of Ohio runners and 1,878th place among 29,344 participants.
Shilt’s next big career race will take place in 2027 in New York.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]