Local communities partner with law enforcement in celebrating ‘National Night Out’

TROTWOOD — Police and fire agencies hosted their annual National Night Out celebrations on Tuesday.

The night is aimed at improving police-community relationships.

Trotwood Police Sgt. William Moore has been in charge of setting up the event for his department for more than ten years.

“It’s very very, very fun, very friendly. We have some free games where the kids can win some toys, butone of our main goals is to teach crime prevention,” Moore said.

Part of the event is a mock crash set up to show people what it looks like when police respond to an accident.

Moore said he wants people to see the crash and understand the seriousness.

Some displays show how police collect evidence, there is also a fire truck to tour.

The event lasts until 8 p.m.





