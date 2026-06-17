Local city ranks among the best places to live in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield has been recognized as one of the most affordable places to live in the Buckeye State, according to a recent study by U.S. News.

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The city ranked fifth in Ohio, a position attributed to its affordability, quality of life, and job availability.

This high ranking stems from the city’s lower cost of living, which was a significant contributor in the analysis, alongside factors such as quality of life and job availability.

The city’s affordability has attracted a growing number of residents, leading to an influx of home buyers and renters.

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Sunny Dhingra, CEO of Always Sunny Realty, noted the migration pattern from nearby metropolitan areas.

“People from Columbus and Dayton are moving here because it’s very close to 70, and from there downtown Columbus is less than 40 minutes away,” Dhingra said, pointing to Springfield’s convenient location.

Dhingra also explained the financial benefits of living in Springfield compared to larger urban centers.

“Taxes in Franklin County are a lot higher, and a new number that just came across my desk was insurance is higher in the bigger cities than it is in Springfield and Clark county,” Dhingra said.

This allows younger individuals to acquire larger, better homes for the same monthly payment.

Community leaders and Dhingra attribute the increase in residents to ongoing efforts to redevelop existing areas, such as downtown and to attract new businesses.

“It has been the proactive nature of the chamber, the city and the county working together and growing in the same direction has brought this progress and success,” Dhingra stated.

Also included in the U.S. News study, Dayton, Ohio, received attention for its own ranking, coming in at No. 11 on the list of best places to live in Ohio.

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