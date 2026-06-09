Local City launches program to improve building exteriors in downtown area

XENIA — A local city has launched a program that will help property owners improve building exteriors in the downtown area.

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The City of Xenia launched its new Downtown Façade Improvement Program, a grant initiative designed to help commercial property owners and businesses improve building exteriors within the Downtown Urban Core.

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The program was authorized by the City Council on May 14.

The city said the program was created to encourage the beautification and revitalization of downtown Xenia through high-quality exterior improvements.

Through the program, eligible applicants may receive grants covering up to 50% of the eligible project’s costs, with a maximum grant award of $50,000 per project. City Council has allocated $100,000 for the program in 2026.

“The Downtown Façade Improvement Program is designed to encourage investment in the heart of our community,” Assistant City Manager Eric Henry said. “By assisting with exterior building improvements, we can help enhance the appearance of downtown Xenia, support local businesses, and create a more attractive destination for residents and visitors alike.”

Applications are now available on the City of Xenia website and must be submitted by July 31 for consideration during the initial funding cycle.

Eligible projects must be located within the Downtown Urban Core and focus exclusively on exterior building improvements. Applicants may be either building owners or tenants, subject to program requirements.

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