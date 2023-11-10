Local city installs ‘Portland Loo’ outside city hall

DAYTON — Dayton has installed a public restroom in the hopes of deterring people from using the bathroom in public.

The city has installed a “Portland Loo” outside Dayton City Hall on West Third Street, according to the city on social media.

The single-occupancy restroom will be open daily and close at midnight, the city said.

A “Portland Loo” is a stainless-steel kiosk restroom designed with “graffiti-proof” wall panels and open grating.

The open grating is designed to allow bystanders to see how many people are inside, to prevent drug use and prostitution, according to Portland Loo.

A second restroom is planned to be installed by the city next week on Fifth Street.









