Local city hopes to have systems back up by end of the year after ransomware attack

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local city is still recovering from a recent ransomware attack.

Huber Heights city officials said Friday they are still working to correct any damage done by the ransomware attack reported on Sunday.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local city’s IT director resigned 9 days before ransomware attack

As they continue to evaluate the reach of the ransomware attack, officials have suspended all late fees until the end of November for all residents. All city departments are also still using temporary devices until theirs can be restored.

While there are still many unanswered questions about this attack, the city manager shared a timeline that is in place as they continue to learn who is impacted by this attack.

“It’s going to be two to three weeks of forensic research to determine if anyone’s information has been impacted, whose information has been impacted, and to start the process of credit monitoring and any other required services,” Richard Dzik, Huber Heights City Manager.

He went on to say that the hope is that everything will be back up and running by the end of the year.

© 2023 Cox Media Group