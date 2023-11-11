Local city honors 6 veterans during ceremony

CENTERVILLE — A local city gathered Saturday to honor those who have served our country.

Six Centerville veterans were honored during the ceremony, a spokesperson from the city said.

The honorees include Robert Daley, Richard Gard, Richard Loterbauer, Jason Riley, Ezio Vitali, and Gus Vitali.

The spokesperson said the Veterans Day ceremony occurred Saturday morning at the Stubbs Park Veterans Memorial on 255 W. Spring Valley Rd.

During the event, Senior Materiel Leader and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Air Force Research Laboratory Chief Col. Aaron Tucker delivered the keynote address and Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton made remarks, the spokesperson said.

Color guard presentations from the Centerville VFW Post 9550 took place and local Honor Guards attended the ceremony.

Musical performances by the Centerville Community Band and a wreath-laying ceremony were also featured.

The city also recognized late artist and sculptor Virginia Krause Hess, who created the bronze reliefs piece at the memorial in Stubbs Park, the spokesperson said.





