Local church to give gift cards ahead of Thanksgiving

XENIA — A local church is hosting a gift card giveaway before Thanksgiving.
The East Second Street First Church of God in Xenia will be giving away 150 gift cards at 10 am on Nov. 22, according to a spokesperson.
The gift cards are $15 each and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
There is a limit of one card per family, while supplies last.
The event is free and open to the public.
