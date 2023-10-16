Local brewery announces launch of new flagship beer

A local brewery has announced the launch of a new flagship beer that will help support athletes who wear Dayton Flyers jerseys.

Warped Wing Brewery is launching “Fly Light Lager” in collaboration with Dayton 6th, an NIL collective supporting men’s and women’s basketball players at the University of Dayton, according to its website.

Fly Light Lager will be the brewery’s 6th flagship beer, joining Trotwood, Gamma Bomb, Flyer Red, RadioVision, and Plane ol’ Pils.

“As Warped Wing’s inaugural light beer, Fly Light Lager embodies the spirit of unity and celebration, offering a refreshing taste of Dayton’s rich tradition in every crisp, refreshing sip with only 95 calories, 5 grams of carbs, and 4% ABV,” Dayton 6th’s website said.

The beer will be available on tap at all Warped Wing Taprooms beginning Thursday, at UD starting Sunday when the Flyers play Ohio State in an exhibition game, and at various retail locations, bars, and restaurants beginning as early as Oct. 23.

