Local bookstore remains closed after fire set on purpose, fire officials say

DAYTON — A local bookstore remains closed after a fire earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A fire broke out in a parking garage next to Rabbit Hole Books on W. First Street on Feb. 12, according to a Dayton fire spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Firefighters found no active fire but discovered evidence of fire damage that previously occurred in the parking garage area.

“Fire damage was noted to a bathroom area and door frame, and evidence of a second, smaller fire was noted in an adjacent stairwell,” said Brad French, Dayton Fire Chief.

No one was injured, but the Dayton Fire Department Investigations unit determined the fires “were incendiary,” French stated.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local bookstore temporarily closes due to smoke damage from nearby fire

Rabbit Hole Books wrote in a social post on Tuesday that the City of Dayton taped a notice on its building.

It said, “Presence on these premises is prohibited.”

The bookstore added that they got no advanced warning of this, and have not started the cleanup yet.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group